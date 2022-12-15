KoinKoin unveils crypto exchange app for traders

African-focused crypto exchange KoinKoin has launched an app to enable retail traders to buy and sell crypto using local payment methods.

With the app, KoinKoin intends to challenge established companies − such as Coinbase and Binance − by connecting users with access to crypto to enable cross-border remittance, trading and payments.

To achieve this, KoinKoin says it partnered with BitHolla “to provide deep liquidity from 40 major exchanges to ensure market orders are filled in fractions of a second”.

BitHolla is a tech company based in South Korea that provides technologies and services based on Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies.

“The KoinKoin Exchange app marks a major push into the retail trading space for KoinKoin,” comments Ola Atose, CEO and founder of KoinKoin.

“We are pleased to have created an advanced smartphone application which is highly-functional and super-simplistic for one of the most straightforward user experiences in the digital assets trading app markets.

“This will make digital assets accessible to an even wider audience across the globe, such as in emerging markets, where crypto-currency will not just be used as a store of value, but also as a means to empower fast and cost-effective cross-border payments.”

According to KoinKoin, the app includes built-in security technology to ensure data is kept safe, and all digital assets are stored in a blockchain wallet offering high-grade security.

“The app maintains safety standards with multi-stage verification and two-factor authentication security,” says Atose.