FPB concerned about SA children’s porn addiction crisis

The Film and Publication Board (FPB) says it is concerned about the alarming levels of porn addiction among South Africa’s children, which is predominantly perpetuated by the increasing access to mobile and tablet devices.

This, after a research report released by Unisa’s Bureau of Marketing ResearchUnit regarding South African children’s exposure to and/or addiction to porn was unpacked by City Press on Sunday.

According to the study − which is based on a survey of SA-based children under 18 years of age – more than 55% of those surveyed watch pornography regularly and 10% watch it every day.

The research further shows that 35% of the children who watch pornography don’t care if it’s illegal. Of those, 30% watch violent pornography.

According to the report, access to the internet was the biggest contributing factor to the growing scourge. An overwhelming majority of children access porn material via their mobile phones, with those in high school admitting to watching it at school – using free WiFi or sitting in restaurants that offer free internet, in instances where they have no data.

Reacting to the research, the FPB points out that while the findings of the report are disconcerting, it should be noted this is not a uniquely South African problem, but a global one, linked to children’s ubiquitous access to mobile devices.

“The FPB implores all parents and caregivers to be vigilant regarding what their children watch on their own phones, because at times these are the sites that parents may have watched.

“Unlike TV, where parents can introduce a PIN, cellphones are a totally different game because once a child goes beyond the minimum-security features put up by the parent, access to all the sites becomes easy. The FPB is available to assist parents, caregivers and teachers on practical online safety tips to keep our children safe online.”

The FPB notes this is a problem that requires the entire society – regulators, operators, parents, teachers and caregivers alike − to work together both locally and internationally because it transcends a single jurisdiction.

Following the operationalisation of the Films and Publications Amendment Act in March, the FPB says it has started a process to review and update its regulatory instruments to fight and curb harmful and prohibited content, including children’s exposure to abusive materials and pornography.

The watchdog says it has also introduced guidelines on content sharing on social media platforms to ensure harmful content is not shared by the public in a way that it may be exposed to children.