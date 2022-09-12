Facebook provides safety tips after marketplace murder

Facebook has released updated safety tips to help users be more vigilant when buying and selling on its marketplace.

This after a 51-year-old South African man was stabbed to death last week after meeting with a criminal posing as a buyer of a television set he had advertised on Facebook Marketplace.

According to IOL, the man, accompanied by his niece, was luredto drive to Browns Farm in Philippi, Cape Town, where he parked his car to wait for the potential ‘buyer’. His vehicle window was smashed and he was stabbed to death, while his niece escaped unharmed.

Fraudsters are increasingly exploiting the growing e-commerce opportunity, as more people turn to online channels for their shopping.

Local online marketplaces Gumtree, OLX and BidorBuy previously told ITWeb that as more third-party sellers took to their online platforms to sell goods during the pandemic, they were forced to adjust their fraud policies and beef up security, to detect suspicious activity on their sites.

Gumtree and OLX have a pay service, which allows buyers to pay for items without having to carry cash or meet the seller in person.

To help users detect suspicious activity on Facebook Marketplace, the platform advisesusers to:

Avoid communicating with buyers or sellers privately outside of Facebook. Having a record of conversations will be helpful in case there is a problem with the purchase or payment later.

Review the seller’s Commerce Profile to learn more about them.

If meeting someone in person, it is recommended to arrange the meeting in a public, well-lit area. Users should create and share a meeting plan with a trusted friend or family member.

Don't transfer money directly into a seller's bank account. Instead, offer to use a secure person-to-person payment site, such as PayPal.

Keep in mind that cashier and certified cheques can be counterfeit. Transactions are between the buyer and seller only, and no third-party guarantee should be involved.