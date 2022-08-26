When choosing a cyber security solution, choose award-winning

Carey van Vlaanderen, CEO of ESET SA

With more than eight awards and acknowledgements won by ESET since the beginning of 2022, it is evident that public, civic organisations and enterprises recognise the extent to which the global digital security cyber security company protects every one of its customers across the globe: individuals and businesses large and small.

Cyber security threats appear everywhere online. 24/7 connectedness and the changing landscape of work environments coupled with the various devices and locations that workers use nowadays place individuals and organisations at constant risk of a cyber security breach. The impact of such a breach or loss of data can be catastrophic.

Carey van Vlaanderen, Chief Executive Officer at ESET Southern Africa, explains that security solutions are imperative regardless of the device; Windows, Mac and Android are all vulnerable. “A lot has changed over the years; most people acknowledge that they require a cyber security solution on their new laptops when they get them. IT teams know they need some level of protection across company systems, but still, the threat grows. Furthermore, it has become more relevant to have cyber security solutions across mobile phones and tablets, which have access to a lot of sensitive company information,” she explains.

ESET is a Slovakian-headquartered digital security company with the enviable accolade of being the first European cyber security organisation to be awarded the Cybersecurity Made in Europe label by the European Cyber Security Organisation, underpinning trust, reliability and, under no circumstances, containing any hidden access via “backdoors”.

Its commitment to protecting individuals across the globe is also on display in the extensive threat reports that ESET delivers thrice a year. “Even cyber criminals need some rest, but we don’t,” adds Van Vlaanderen. “And the accolades we have generated throughout the years, particularly in 2022 so far, are testament to this.”

Van Vlaanderen concludes: “You cannot operate blindly to the fact that there are criminals out there who have a malicious intent to extort money from you at any time your defences are weak. And just because you cannot see them doesn’t mean they do not exist.” It is more important than ever to have a trusted, reliable and comprehensive solution in place, and it makes sense to go with one of the most awarded companies built on a foundation of trust and compliance, like ESET.