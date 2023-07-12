SA’s marketing, advertising agencies welcome Petal Ads solution

Advertising agencies are increasingly turning to digital advertising platforms to reach target customers. With various channels and tools for agencies to create and distribute ads online, agencies are exploring various methods for digital advertising and exploring new ways to run campaigns.

These platforms offer significant advantages over traditional advertising methods, such as print or television, due to their ability to target specific demographics, monitor performance and provide real-time analytics.

Namely, HUAWEI’s digital advertising platform, Petal Ads, is increasing in popularity among agencies. Its unique offering allows partners more control over their advertising campaigns, enabling them to set budgets, track performance metrics in real-time and ultimately deliver tangible results for their clients.

For the past few months, Huawei has actively engaged with agencies on its Petal Ads roadshow, showcasing the premium solution with highly competitive benchmarks.

Exploring a new era of media strategy and innovation

Among the top agencies that have signed up for the 2024 Petal Ads offer are: GroupM, Wavemaker, King James and more. Each of these agencies will have access to Huawei’s extensive ecosystem, guaranteed enhanced brand exposure, increased website traffic and promoted app downloads for respective campaigns.

“As a media investment group, we are constantly seeking innovative ways to reach our client’s target audience and deliver impactful messaging and campaigns. We are excited to partner with Petal Ads, which is set to maximise the way we connect with consumers,” says Julian Mountain, Digital Director at GroupM.

GroupM is the world’s leading media investment company and is dedicated to creating a competitive advantage for advertisers through its worldwide organisation of media experts who deliver powerful insights on consumers and media platforms. Using Petal Ads, the agency will further be empowered to reinforce their mission of being frontline to a new era of media strategy and innovation.

Speaking on one of the beneficial features of Petal Ads, Merissa Himraj, CEO at Wavemaker, said: “I am impressed with Petal Ads’ highly targeted ads that resonate with the consumer. By analysing vast amounts of data, we are better equipped to examine our target audience, drive high levels of engagement and tailor advertisements for maximum impact.”

Unlocking the potential of digital advertising

Petal Ads supports various ad formats, including text ads, splash, banner, rewarded, native and roll ads. Advertisers can choose the format that best suits their marketing goals. The precise user profile feature leverages big data analytics to perform meticulous multi-dimensional targeting, helping agencies reach target customers and boost conversion rates.

Petal Ads also provides a bidding system that provides agencies with a unique cost-effective option to help them extract the most value out of their ad budget. Advertisers can set a daily budget to control their spending. They can also choose a bidding strategy, such as cost-per-click (CPC) or cost-per-thousand-impressions (CPM) to determine how they pay for ad interactions.

To monitor the success of campaigns, Petal Ads provides performance metrics and analytics to track the effectiveness of ad campaigns. Advertisers can make data-driven decisions and optimise their campaigns to improve results.

If you’re wanting to expand a campaign, Petal Ads solution allows advertisers to provide additional information or features alongside their ads. Examples include call extensions, site links, location extensions and more.

What’s more, Petal Ads offers agencies a great return on investment, which is crucial for clients.

“I look forward to harnessing the power of this groundbreaking digital advertising product to drive business growth and build stronger relationships between our brands and their target audience,” concludes Clayton Gibertson, Marketing strategy Consultant at King James.

For more info on Petal Ads, contact the Petal Ads team by sending an e-mail to: PetalAdsZA@huawei.com. To get your app published, send a mail to: appgalleryza@huawei.com.