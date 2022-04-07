Safetica NXT, next-gen SaaS DLP, brings extremely fast time-to-protection of data

Safetica, with more than 10 years of experience in developing the easiest to implement enterprise DLP*, enhances its next-gen SaaS DLP with easy management and the fastest implementation. Now any company with a hybrid workplace can deploy Safetica NXT with a single click and begin to protect their data in a matter of hours.

Implementation of legacy DLP solutions (data loss prevention) used to be highly costly and inefficient in projects with unclear outcomes. Safetica directly addresses this by continuously improving its SaaS product to turn this situation around for good.

Safetica NXT – the next-gen SaaS DLP (software as a service) – now provides truly easy-to-use data protection enhanced with automation and built-in templates. It's continuing Safetica’s tradition of best practices in data security for SME and small enterprises.

Implementation in days instead of months

Developed to run and reside natively in the secured cloud, deploying Safetica NXT is possible in minutes. No in-house hardware infrastructure is needed.

Once Safetica clients have been remotely installed on Windows or macOS devices, it takes as little as one day to complete set-up and configuration with the help of a new product guide. Then you can immediately audit data flow, classify sensitive data and begin protecting it.

“According to our most recent experience with Safetica NXT deployment, it takes, on average, just 10 days to collect all necessary information from a customer’s environment, evaluate it and produce the first report, including a sensitive data-flow audit and incident overview,” says David Klíma, Product Manager, Safetica.

Few hours per week to manage – a necessity for effective protection

Effective data protection requires fast implementation, the least amount of time to administer and the ability to rapidly respond to detected incidents.

Management of Safetica NXT requires only a couple of hours per week. Straightforward settings and a preconfigured environment help to free up admins' hands. Smart auto-detection of risk, continuous auto-definition of the company’s safe digital workspace, and auto-generated security reports further support low-maintenance operations.

Safetica NXT availability

Monthly and annual per-user subscriptions to Safetica NXT are available immediately through Safetica channel partners. The free web trial is open to any interested party via www.safetica.com.

Subscriptions include cloud-native management with easy-to-set sensitive data detection and protection rules and easy-to-read reports and logs for incident investigation, plus Safetica Client installed on endpoint devices (Windows and macOS).

Additional information