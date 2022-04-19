Logicalis reflects on three-year journey to become mature Azure managed service provider

In the top 1% of Microsoft Azure partners globally and a Gold Certified Partner, Logicalis helps clients unlock their true potential through cloud-based managed services outcomes, built on joint IP delivered in solutions with Microsoft. Initially certified as an Azure Expert MSP three years ago, their relationship with Microsoft has continued to move from strength to strength. Logicalis has been able to jointly innovate to create industry-leading, cutting-edge solutions and services with Microsoft technology embedded at their core.

With maturity comes growth

Over the last three years, Logicalis has jointly delivered on its promise to support clients with tangible business outcomes as they transform their businesses. During this time, Logicalis has performed over 400 cloud migrations, and in the last year alone, their Azure Consumed Revenue (ACR) grew 70% year on year, with 86% YOY growth forecast for this year. Leveraging global knowledge to deliver local solutions, Logicalis has helped its clients to turn change into opportunity through transformation.

Building innovation and IP into joint solutions

Building on the solutions life cycle, Logicalis has been able to help a range of clients achieve agility and scale through a global offering that helps them to maximise their investments from the physical world to the digital, from data centres to cloud, from network to application. In fact, Logicalis has launched several joint solutions, with Microsoft technologies embedded at their core, including Production Ready Cloud and Secure OnMesh, which are already delivering transformational outcomes for their clients.

Delivering a replicable blueprint for change

Spanish organisation Alsina came to Logicalis following a period of rapid expansion, which had resulted in complex systems and processes that made day-to-day tasks time-consuming and exposed gaps in security.

Already working with an integrator, after an initial consultation with Logicalis, they were so impressed with the depth of experience and proven methodology that they entrusted the Logicalis team with the entire transformation project and future goals.

Logicalis worked with Alsina to migrate their ERP from private cloud to Azure, adding security and a backup layer to deliver immediate productivity and security gains. Ensuring their environment was optimised, they were able to immediately benefit from cost savings through reserved instances discount.

Helping provide a replicable blueprint for change, Alsina is now able to explore other innovative technologies along their transformation journey and achieve long-term business success.

Another client that has recently been able to realise the benefits of Logicalis and Microsoft’s joint offering is Jersey Electric (JE), the largest electricity supplier in the Channel Islands.

Over time, their core security systems had become a clear business risk. Time-consuming to maintain, the client was spending time and energy away from identifying potential network and endpoint vulnerabilities.

As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their security solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats, Logicalis was able to not only suggest Secure OnMesh, but offer trusted expertise in navigating an evolution of their security systems. MISA members are recognised as experts from across the cyber security industry with the shared goal of improving client security.

Following long discussions, Logicalis proposed a solution that considered JE’s cloud-first strategy while protecting the current business-critical system workloads on-premises.

Recognising their expertise and strong relationship with Microsoft, JE agreed to a plan to migrate to a modern defence platform in less than three months. Delivered on time and within budget, the solution provides greater visibility, high fidelity logging and information, for faster response and meaningful outputs, all at a similar budget to the legacy platform.

Looking forward

As Logicalis starts its new financial year, they are looking to further cement their position as a Microsoft partner with renewed certifications and specialisations to add to the 1 000+ technical certifications held across the business today. This number is predicted to grow exponentially as Logicalis works towards achieving advanced specialisations to support their 11 existing specialisations across Azure, Modern Work and Security. Logicalis will continue to invest in and develop new joint life cycle solutions built around Microsoft hardware and software to enable digital transformation no matter what stage a client is at on their digital transformation journey.