BBD awarded another AWS Service Delivery Partner designation

BBD is proud to have been awarded the Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) Service Delivery Partner designation. The programme is designed to technically validate AWS Partners that have a deep understanding of the AWS RDS service, demonstrated experience and proven success in delivering these services to clients.

As an AWS Advanced Services Partner, not only does this validation confirm our deep knowledge on how to build and manage relational database services, but this achievement further complements BBD’s existing cloud service offerings and growing AWS portfolio of certifications.

BBD, now as an Amazon RDS Partner, has been validated to be proficient in helping clients with database monitoring, security and performance using Amazon RDS database engines, including Amazon Aurora MySQL, Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle and SQL Server. Amazon RDS Delivery Partners such as BBD help clients set up, operate and scale a database in the cloud.

Further to this, BBD has been validated to provide tooling for Amazon RDS, including migration, performance, governance and monitoring, or to support the use of the platform for applications deployed within a client’s environment.

BBD can aid clients in terms of their database journeys through lift and shift cloud migrations or by modernising the database as part of a migration.

As an Advanced Service Partner with multiple years of experience, BBD has been able to join various programmes and has additionally been awarded the CloudFront, Systems Manager and Windows on EC2 Service Delivery designations.

If you’re looking for a reliable and professional cloud enablement partner to ensure your cloud adoption or modernisation journey is a success, reach out to BBD at www.bbdsoftware.com/cloud-enablement.