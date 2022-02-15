Drone awareness workshop to upskill unemployed youth

In an effort to train South African youth in emerging skills, non-profit robotics innovation hub South Africa Flying Labs is inviting unemployed youth and start-ups to attend its one-day drone awareness workshop.

As the corporate social investment wing of tech firm QP Drone Tech, South Africa Flying Labs forms part of the Flying Labs Network, a global platform that co-creates and facilitates a network of local knowledge hubs in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The one-day workshop focuses on upskilling participants in robotics and providing an overview of the impact of drones in SA and across the globe.

The workshop will take place on Thursday, 17 February, at the Innovation Hub in Pretoria, from 8am to 1pm.

Queen Ndlovu, CEO of QP Drone Tech, a black female-owned global tech drone business based in SA, says the sustainable use of drones for commercial operations and social good can propel SA’s digital economy.

As such, she believes young South Africans should be encouraged and supported to enter the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

“South Africa has a severe shortage of STEM-related infrastructure, such as science and computer laboratories, hence such interventions become imperative.

“The workshop, which targets youth between 12 and 18 as well as start-up owners, is part of our organisation’s ongoing drive to boost STEM skills to bridge the digital divide in local communities. Some of the start-ups participating are operating in industries such as construction and archaeology, and we would like to encourage them to incorporate drone technology in their respective businesses,” explains Ndlovu.

Established last year by local ICT industry stakeholders, South Africa Flying Labs seeks to expedite SA’s drone regulations and help create more jobs in the sector.

SA’s small drones market is seeing fast growth, and is estimated to reach $134.5 million by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 22.35% from 2020 to 2025, according to research firm Industry ARC.

During the workshop, attendees will be shown all types of drones (fixed wing, multi-router, virtual take-off and landing). There will then be a discussion on the legislation around the safety, different usability, career options and business opportunities in the robotics industry. A short demonstration of how each drone functions will also be included.

“South Africa’s youth unemployment rate officially stands at 66.5%, highlighting the need for quality STEM education to unlock opportunities. The ultimate objective of the workshop is to expose attendees to various drone career options and business prospects, with the aim to educate, inspire and elevate people in emerging technology projects that will make a difference in the world,” says Ndlovu.

For more information, interested participants can visit the website or send an e-mail to info@qpdronetech.co.za.