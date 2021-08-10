Former military medic joins KZN Science Centre

Dr Kim Bishop has been appointed to the board of directors of the KwaZulu-Natal Science Centre.

Former military medic Dr Kim Bishop has been appointed to the board of directors of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Science Centre, where she plans to deepen a robust science, technology engineering, mathematics (STEM) and innovation culture.

The KZN Science Centre is a non-profit organisation that promotes STEM awareness particularly among the youth, in order to encourage them to pursue science and technology-related professions.

With her appointment to the KZN Science Centre, Dr Bishop says: “I am thrilled by the prospect of making a tangible contribution to the objectives of the KZN Science Centre, in its effort to provide educational enrichment by promoting scientific literacy through the establishment, advancement and promotion of and development of a stronger STEM and innovation culture in South Africa, thereby increasing the level of skill in that field.

“It is critical for South Africa’s continental and global competitiveness that a focus be placed on prioritising young girls and women in STEM and overall to enhance community awareness of scientific culture, technology and innovation and to educate identified communities accordingly.”

Dr Bishop, who operates a private medical practice in Ballito, has previously served as military captain for the South African Defence Force and was involved in the military support operations for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Commenting on Dr Bishop’s appointment as a director of the KZN Science Centre, chairperson of the board, Sunil Geness, says: “On behalf of the board, we are jubilant to have a person of Dr Bishop’s diverse skills, capability, passion, experience in the public and private sector and commitment join the board of directors.

“As such, we are also doubly delighted that the occasion coincides with women’s month in South Africa and happens in close proximity to the national science week – the annual celebration of science, engineering and technology countrywide, led by the Department of Science and Technology.”