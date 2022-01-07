Finalists selected for MultiChoice Accelerator Programme

Pay-TV operator MultiChoice Group has shortlisted six start-up and scaling businesses that will progress to the next and final leg of the MultiChoice Accelerator Programme.

The programme, which is a collaboration with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, Galelo Africa and Companies Creating Change (C3), forms part of the MultiChoice Innovation Fund.

It aims to support the growth and development of SMEs in SA by connecting them with global investors to unlock business opportunities that will enrich their lives, the communities in which they function and the South African economy at large.

The six finalists have been chosen from a cohort of 20 South African start-ups that have been part of the programme since September 2021, representing sectors across healthtech, fintech, edutech, the circular economy and the creative industries.

“As MultiChoice, we are excited to be able to create such a platform for up-and-coming South African entrepreneurs to raise more funding for their businesses, as a result creating more opportunities for others,” says Collen Dlamini, group executive of corporate affairs at MultiChoice.

“With unemployment rates so high in our country, this is important for MultiChoice as we understand that the SME sector is critical to create opportunities in South Africa.”

The finalists will take part in an intensive virtual bootcamp programme, followed by a live pitch day to industry experts and investors.

Key speakers will address the finalists. These include Expo Live senior VP, Yousuf Caires, and minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The programme, which is facilitated by C3 – a United Arab Emirates-based social enterprise with a footprint in 17 countries across the Middle East and Africa – has enabled the start-ups to access a network of experts and trainers within the international start-up community. The participating entrepreneurs have been put through a rigorous investor readiness programme that will ensure they are prepared and fit for the final stretch, says MultiChoice.

MultiChoice says it has invested R52 million, made up of grants, resources and business support packages channelled towards the shortlisted companies, ahead of their final pitch to the global investor panel.

The selected companies are: