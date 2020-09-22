Ukheshe makes two key appointments, eyes Africa expansion

Paul Opie, Ukheshe Africa

Digital banking platform provider Ukheshe has announced the appointment of Victor Ndlovu as VP of Ukheshe Africa and Paul Opie as head of issuing, Ukheshe Africa. Both appointments come as the platform continues to branch out from its South African roots into Africa.

Mark Dankworth, executive director, Ukheshe Africa, says there are plans under way to establish and enhance key partnerships in Africa.

According to the most recent Banking in Africa report, African banking groups are stepping up investment in e-banking and mobile banking services. Some groups are also deploying or planning the development of fintech, with a focus on facilitating mobile money, electronic transfers and back-office operations. A fair proportion of banking groups surveyed for the report are also investing in lending-related fintech, including data analytics and blockchain technology.

Victor Ndlovu, VP of Ukheshe Africa

Ndlovu says financial inclusion remains a key challenge on the continent as millions still lack access to regulated financial services.

“Ukheshe provides fintech solutions that accelerate economic growth for the underbanked, allowing for full financial inclusion. This fits perfectly with my professional passion of helping people step out of poverty in Africa and contribute to the growth of their economies and communities.”

Opie, who joins Ukheshe from Wirecard South Africa, where he was responsible for driving regional business development, says he is looking forward to working on local solutions that meet local market requirements and expanding them more broadly.

“The challenges in the African payment industry as well as current global trends presents an opportunity for us to provide cost-effective payment acceptance infrastructure, such as QR code or mobile, rather than POS. Lower transaction costs and open-loop interoperability for local use and international e-commerce is a real opportunity for Ukheshe.”