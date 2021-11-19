Webinar: Incorporating tech to prepare learners for the workplace in the 4IR

An understanding of advanced technologies, combined with computer literacy and general astuteness, are critical skills when it comes to tackling the jobs of the future in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

According to a study by the Brookings Institution, since 2001, the use of digital tools in the workforce has soared. The research looked at 545 vocations that traditionally required lower skill levels, but now, 90% of these jobs require the use of technology, even within traditionally lower-skilled jobs.

The bottom line is that not only is technology now a prerequisite to working in these roles, occupations that involve greater digital literacy generally pay more too.

In SA, an increasing number of occupations require employees to have a certain degree of computer literacy and an adequate grasp of technology. However, according to statistics, the majority of SA’s workforce have never sent an e-mail or been exposed to any of the Microsoft tools necessary to survive in the modern workplace.

To improve career opportunities for SA’s youth, an urgent revaluation of our educational system is needed.

With this in mind, Boston City Campus Online High School will be holding a webinar discussion, presented by David Chiger, an expert in pedagogies and teaching methodologies, and a graduate of Cambridge PDQ Digital Technologies.

Chiger believes it is critical for digital skills to be incorporated into curricula to equip learners for jobs of the future. He also stresses that educators and parents should embrace the use of technology in a creative manner within an online school environment, as it helps learners improve their social and academic skills, and strengthens their familiarity with digital technologies.

Boston City Campus believes that greater emphasis needs to be placed on teaching and familiarising learners with tech skills from a young age. The school has now incorporated digital skills into its learning programmes by employing advanced AI technology and adaptive learning.

The webinar, designed for parents of school learners and other interested parties, will cover this topic in depth.

