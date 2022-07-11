e4’s new HR executive ready to manage ‘the great reset’

Phylla Jele, e4’s newly appointed HR and transformation executive.

Proptech specialist, e4, which offers software as a service-driven digital solutions, has announced the appointment of Phylla Jele as its new HR and transformation executive.

Responsible for all aspects of HR and transformation across the group, Jele is looking forward to leading the HR agenda and creating value within the company. “HR is not only the custodian of policies, but, for me, is about supporting employees and the business. This calls for great responsibility and accountability and I look forward to rising to that challenge. I love to be at the heart of an enterprise,” says Jele.

Having worked as a human capital expert across multiple industries for the past 16 years, Jele brings a wealth of experience and passion to her role at e4. “You will find me at my happiest planning and directing human capital in support of a business’s objectives. I believe in a people-focused approach to HR that treats employees as investments, creating talent pipelines and ensuring that HR champions and participates in discussions on how to be an employer of choice,” says Jele.

Grant Phillips, group CEO of e4, says this enthusiasm made Jele the clear candidate for the role. “We are extremely excited to have Phylla join the e4 executive team. Not only does she bring a huge amount of experience, skill and passion to the group, but also a very pragmatic mindset focused on world-class execution. I have no doubt she will be a great addition to our leadership team and a fantastic brand ambassador for years to come.”

Jele says creating value and unlocking the potential of human capital is a unique challenge in today’s constantly evolving workplace. “The last two years have had a lasting impact on the future of work – the so-called ‘great reset’ demands all-round involvement. Hybrid work and workplace flexibility are not going away and businesses have to formulate new cultures, ways of connecting and leadership strategies with this in mind. Talent retention and skills transfer strategies need a revamp.”

Phillips agrees: “As we emerge from some of the most trying periods in recent memory, the evolution of people-focused leadership and development has never been more dramatic. Global citizen workforces, hybrid working models and all the associated opportunities and challenges of managing these effectively have further exaggerated the importance of talent management in this new way of working. As we continue to aggressively scale across the globe, I am confident that Phylla’s extensive experience will continue to enhance the e4 group’s status as a global employer of choice.”