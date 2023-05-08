BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
  • SecurityHQ appointed a leader in KuppingerCole’s 2023 Market Compass Security Operations Center as a Service UAE report

Issued by ITWeb Security Summit
Johannesburg, 08 May 2023
Visit our press office ITWeb Security Summit Press Office
Read time 1min 40sec
Comments (0)

SecurityHQ, which positions itself as a leading global managed security services provider (MSSP), is delighted to announce its inclusion in the latest KuppingerCole Market Compass Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) UAE.

The KuppingerCole Market Compass covers the trends that are influencing the market and the essential capabilities required of solutions. This specific report provides a benchmarking system to highlight and compare prominent cyber security operation centres leading the way throughout the UAE. It also provides ratings of how well these solutions meet expectations.

SecurityHQ’s multiple global security operation centres are designed to rapidly identify and limit the impact of security incidents, via 24/7/365 threat monitoring, detection and targeted response.

“Outsourcing security operations is the only way many organisations are able to consolidate all of their security threats, tools and systems into a single point of control to resolve alerts, respond to indicators of compromise, analyse security data and continually improve security posture. SecurityHQ is a well-established partner for outsourcing security operations for organisations of all sizes around the world, with security operations centres in six regions, guaranteed regional data residency, mobile app support and consistently high scores across all key capabilities,” said Warwick Ashford, Senior Analyst at KuppingerCole.

Market Compass Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) UAE

"Being named a leader reflects our dedication, hard work and passion. This Market Compass Report demonstrates our strength within the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates specifically. Every year we advance our capabilities and develop our offerings and are setting the standard for others to follow," said Aaron Hambleton, Director for Middle East & Africa at SecurityHQ.

Market Compass Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) UAE Report

Download report.

SecurityHQ

Global MSSP with world-class Security Operation Centers (SOC’s) located around the world, to manage, detect and defend against all malicious activity. Powered by real-time log analytics, security orchestration, automation & response tooling for investigation, threat hunting and response, the company’s 300+ analysts are available to detect, monitor & respond to cyber threats around the clock, to address security risks and challenges, and improve security posture. By combining dedicated security experts, cutting-edge technology and processes, clients receive an enterprise-grade experience that ensures all IT virtual assets, cloud, and traditional infrastructures, are protected.

Website: www.securityhq.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sechq
Twitter: https://twitter.com/security_hq
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/securityhq/

Media enquiries, contact Eleanor Barlow pr@securityhq.com

