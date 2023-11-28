SABC appoints brand marketing veteran as group CEO

Nomsa Chabeli, the SABC’s new group chief executive officer.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Nomsa Chabeli as group chief executive officer, effective 1 March 2024.

The public broadcaster, which has for years struggled with financial and management issues, is an entity of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, under the leadership of minister Mondli Gungubele.

A former MTN and MultiChoice executive, Chabeli replaces Madoda Mxakwe, who left the group in June, after his five-year contract came to an end.

In a statement, the public broadcaster says Chabeli brings to the role a wealth of experience and a demonstrated track record of success in marketing, integrated marketing communications and sales.

Furthermore, Chabeli has experience in developing persuasive and influential brand messaging that attracts a diverse customer population, while also being adept at overseeing market intelligence activities to identify market trends, customer behaviours and emerging technologies, states the SABC.

Her expertise spans marketing strategy, digital and social marketing, growth hacking, as well as customer acquisition and retention, it adds, noting these are skills that collectively make her a “valuable addition” to the leadership team.

“In Nomsa Chabeli, we have identified a leader who shares a commitment to maintaining revenue excellence in broadcasting and addressing the evolving needs of our diverse audience. Her strategic vision and passion for broadcasting align with the goals and aspirations of the SABC. We are confident Nomsa Chabeli will lead us to new heights in the ever-changing media landscape.”

With a career spanning two decades, Chabeli’s past roles include general manager of brand and marketing at MTN.

At MTN, she’s noted as instrumental in driving the mobile network provider to being named the 2022 Brand of the Year by the Brand Finance South Africa 100 report.

At MultiChoice, she was marketing director of SuperSport and subsequently the DStv portfolio. She also served at SAB, Brand South Africa, Government Communication and Information System, and Edcon.

Chabeli holds an MBA from Henley Business School and is completing a master’s in digital business at Wits Business School.