City of Ekurhuleni warns of social media jobs scam

The City of Ekurhuleni warns of scam job posts on social media.

With many people seeking employment at the start of new year, the City of Ekurhuleni has sounded warning bells over an online scam targeting unsuspecting job seekers. According to the City of Ekurhuleni, job scam messages are being sent through social media purporting to be from the city.

The city has informed the public that its job application process is not conducted through social media platforms or social media messaging. “Our positions are strictly advertised on our website where permanent, temporal and fixed-term vacancies are advertised.

“The city strongly advises the public not to respond to unsolicited offers of employment or those who seek information claiming to work for or to be associated with the City of Ekurhuleni,” says the city in a statement.

The city stresses that all positions are advertised on its website, it would never ask job seekers for money in exchange for a job interview, and its email addresses are formatted as name.surname@ekurhuleni.gov.za.

Additionally, the city has official office telephone numbers which start with 011 999. “Any communication and adverts of jobs will carry the City of Ekurhuleni logo and not Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality. The city does not request any payment to apply for a position. The city only uses approved email and telephonic communications, including face-to-face interviews.”

