Huawei Cloud propels SoluGrowth to further expansion

SoluGrowth (Solutions for Growth), a leading business process solutions (BPS) company based in South Africa and serving clients across the globe, has taken the pivotal step of migrating its business to Huawei Cloud as part of its strategy to streamline its operations. SoluGrowth provides tailored business process solutions to help major private and public sector clients boost productivity, reduce operational costs and improve efficiency.

The company offers a plethora of high-functioning services, including IT outsourcing, payroll, accounting and business transformation services that offer advisory on digital transformation services for diversified companies in fintech, telecoms and insurance.

According to Sakhiwo Ngobese, CIO at SoluGrowth, the company chose to switch cloud providers to obtain the levels of performance and reliability demanded by its own clients. Ngobese says the migration to Huawei Cloud has improved its systems’ reliability and delivered exceptional performance and uptime.

Key to the success of the migration was the expertise and support from the Huawei Cloud team, he says. “Despite a skills shortage in the industry, the Huawei Cloud team was well equipped with cloud architects to plan and monitor to ensure all bases were excellently covered. In addition, the technical support from Huawei Cloud has been reassuring as it makes it simpler for SoluGrowth to finalise all deals,” Ngobese says.

Jay Zhou, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud (South Africa), says Huawei Cloud’s in-country data centre team is committed to supporting and enabling its partners and customers. “We are proud to be underpinning the growth of local enterprises with our advanced tools, technologies and world-class expertise,” he says.

Ngobese says SoluGrowth had sought a strategic partner with whom the company could build a mutually beneficial relationship. “Huawei Cloud proved to be that partner, as they understood our business model,” he says. “They quickly recognised that we were a service provider seeking to deliver high-class solutions to our end-customers, without the difficulties related to hosting our own infrastructure. Huawei responded by delivering to us a platform that is reliable, high-performance and enables us to commercialise our solutions to meet specific client SLAs.”

Planning for growth

SoluGrowth previously managed its IT infrastructure with another cloud vendor. However, their global expansion demanded improved resources. It needed to migrate their services too, as they were growing rapidly and expanding their business strategy globally. Resources with their previous cloud vendor were not sufficient to meet their growing requirements.

Ngobese says Huawei Cloud was selected for several reasons: “The company had all the right certifications and standards. Huawei Cloud also had the ISO 21 000 certification, which is particularly important for clients, especially hosting on platform as a service, as it addresses issues of audits and security.”

According to Ngobese, data governance and security is sensitive for their clients and they discovered that Huawei Cloud has local data centres that were compliant with the POPI Act.

“Huawei Cloud was transparent in terms of sharing locations; we visited the data centres and found that they ticked all the boxes. The services offered were software solutions designed for the cloud and easily understandable. When it comes to the contract and commercial agreements, we were content with what was brought before us,” says Ngobese.

The migration ticked all the boxes for a smooth transition: there had to be minimal impact to business operations, service level agreements with clients had to remain intact to comply and ensure communication was streamlined and up to date, data security was a top priority and the migration strategy had to be meticulously planned to avoid unexpected financial implications.

A committed Huawei Cloud team worked closely with SoluGrowth to analyse and understand its IT environment. Huawei Cloud provided a scalable, dependable, strong and on-demand solution with back-up capacity and real-time monitoring. The migration ensured business continuity and accessibility for SoluGrowth to confront any challenges head on.

“The technologies and service roadmap provided by the Huawei team was world class. It spoke to advanced cloud architecture and the Huawei team provided us with the best support, enabling us to scale up in future,” Ngobese says.

Follow Huawei Cloud South Africa on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube or e-mail us at huaweicloudsa@huawei.com.

