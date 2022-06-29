Malicious intent or inadvertent policy breach? Managing and mitigating insider risk with Microsoft Purview

Free 30-minute Expert Insights webinar | Tuesday, 12 July at 12pm (BST)

The second in our series of Expert Insights webinars covers insider risk. Cyber and ransomware attacks are well published and headline-grabbing, but just as damaging and costly is insider risk. Can you be confident your organisation has a handle on it without stifling productivity?

How do you balance information protection requirements and policies with the needs of the business to communicate and collaborate?

Using tech to understand and minimise risk

Designed for IT and information security, compliance and risk professionals, you’ll leave this webinar with an in-depth understanding of how Microsoft Purview technology can help anticipate, prevent and minimise, as well as detect and investigate, insider risk behaviour within your organisation.

Practical, expert insights

Cloud Essentials Cloud Architect Johann van Schalkwyk will cover:

Anticipate: The proactive features available in Microsoft Purview to distinguish between inadvertent policy transgressions and malicious intent, and the alerts/triggers that can be tailored to provide insights into behaviour within your organisation.

The proactive features available in Microsoft Purview to distinguish between inadvertent policy transgressions and malicious intent, and the alerts/triggers that can be tailored to provide insights into behaviour within your organisation. Prevent: How to use Microsoft’s Insider Risk Manager module to prevent and contain breaches.

How to use Microsoft’s Insider Risk Manager module to prevent and contain breaches. Minimise: Using machine learning to build up patterns of risky behaviour and how to use those insights to minimise risk.

Using machine learning to build up patterns of risky behaviour and how to use those insights to minimise risk. Detect and investigate: Using Microsoft Purview to monitor for infringements and to support investigations.

We’re also pleased to have Microsoft Advanced Compliance Black Belt, Idayat Ibraheem, joining the webinar to discuss the pitfalls and challenges of implementing insider risk management with real-world scenarios and Microsoft best practice.

Ask the expert – roundtable Q&A

The webinar content will last 30 minutes, after which time there will be a roundtable Q&A – your opportunity for off-record questions to the experts, and peer-to-peer discussion on insider risk mitigation.

Don’t miss out!

Join us for this informative, interactive webinar. And please forward the link to invite your colleagues as well.

https://www.cloudessentials.com/event/cloud-essentials-expert-insights-webinar-12-july-22/

Expert experience:

Johann van Schalkwyk is an MCP, MCSE and MCSA certified professional with Microsoft Preferred Partner Solutions Expert accreditation. He’s the Cloud Essentials technical guru when it comes to security, governance, migration and compliance solutions, and his 17 years of experience spans Microsoft and non-Microsoft technologies. Van Schalkwyk is able to use his know-how to bring the technology to life, easily conversing with both technical and business teams to solve our clients’ cloud technology challenges.

Idayat Ibraheem is an Advanced Compliance Global Black Belt at Microsoft. She has a deep understanding and passion for technology and extensive experience implementing information security and compliance programmes. She has direct experience leading and performing information security risk management, assessments, mitigation and metrics, as well as implementing information security roadmaps, policies and procedures and best practice programmes.