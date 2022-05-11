Trellix Threat Labs Research Report: April 2022

The fourth quarter of 2021 saw the world shift out of a two-year pandemic during which bad actors leveraged work-from-anywhere opportunities and Log4Shell was an unwanted holiday guest.

During the first quarter of 2022, the focus on threats shifted to campaigns weaponising cyber threats against Ukrainian infrastructure in the Eurasia region conflict.

Our latest Trellix Threat Labs Research Report includes our findings from Q4 2021, our identification of a multi-stage espionage attack on high-ranking government officials and our recent analysis of cyber attacks targeting Ukraine and the newly identified HermeticWiper during Q1.

Please click here to download the report.

