WeThinkCode’s new CCO readies to lift academy’s B2B profile

Siphosethu Komani, WeThinkCode.

South African software development training academy WeThinkCode has appointed Siphosethu Komani as the organisation’s chief commercial officer.

Komani previously served as head of communications and marketing, and brings to her new position an acute understanding of the business, with experience in B2B marketing, communications and strategic brand management.

She will focus on growing the academy’s B2B communications strategy with the aim to raise the brand’s visibility and cement commercial and operational partnerships.

“The new position enables me to drive the commercial agenda anchored on moving Africa from consumer to tech creator,” says Komani.

Nyari Samushonga, WeThinkCode CEO says Komani shares the DNA of WeThinkCode. "She is driven by a deep passion for building a world-class tech academy to increase access to digital skills across South Africa. She has played an integral role expansion and launch of our TVET partnership. The TVET expansion reflects WeThinkCode’s efforts to bring its successful model to a larger number of young people.”

In November 2022 Samushonga won the IT Personality of the Year Award at the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) 2022 President’s Awards.

In March 2023 WeThinkCode entered into a partnership with Swedish software quality assurance firm System Verification to train and bring to market graduates skilled in automation QA.

One of Komani’s focus areas will be expanding internship opportunities for students. According to WeThinkCode its host organisations absorb 80% of students who complete internships.

"Placing our talented graduates into internships is a catalyst to develop a critical mass of modern tech. Our goal is to extend our impact beyond South Africa and replicate our success across the continent," says Komani.

Komani earned a BBA with a business management and communication sciences major and started her career in the Tourism sector. She has an honours degree in strategic brand communication.

Komani attributes her successful career to the influence of strong women around her. “I’ve had so many amazing women lead and mentor me throughout my career, including Andrea Hand, Alessandra Allemann, Shiela Yabo and now Nyari Samushonga. They inspire me to be my best and pay it forward. This role empowers me to break barriers and address the needs we see in our youth and society. True leadership is not about the title or recognition; it combines hard work, dedication and empathy. Over my career, I’ve learned that the substance of leadership matters more than the designation or accolades.”