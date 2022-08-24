BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Legal Interact eGuide: Best practices for working remotely

Issued by Legal Interact
Johannesburg, 24 Aug 2022
Working remotely as a lawyer or legal professional might seem like a perk. To some it might even seem unorthodox, but as the world continues to change and digital continues to dominate, working remotely is steadily becoming the norm, even in traditional industries.

At Legal Interact, we have over 40 years of experience in innovating legal tech and improving the way legal practices are run, positioning us in having a deep understanding of the unique needs of legal practitioners. Whether you are digitising or simply looking for ways to be a remote working lawyer, Legal Interact’s guide is packed with practical tips and tech on best practices for remote work for lawyers.

https://bit.ly/3dP2jWq

ITWeb 24 Aug
