BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Customer Contact

Salesforce to migrate 200 000 systems to Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Christopher Tredger
By Christopher Tredger, Portals editor
Johannesburg, 21 Sep 2023
Read time 1min 20sec
Comments (0)

Salesforce will migrate its entire software estate of over 200 000 systems from CentOS Linux to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 to standardise its global hybrid cloud infrastructure.

The CRM specialist says the rapid growth of its global business led to a complex operating system environment, requiring additional maintenance and management by its infrastructure teams.

Red Hat’s CentOS Linux 7, one of two final releases of the platform, will reach end of life in June 2024. The functionality within CentOS Linux is compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).

See also

Red Hat partners Nvidia to advance AI and 5G

Red Hat to blend Enterprise Linux with Oracle Cloud

Red Hat says its Enterprise Linux platform offers the necessary stability for modern IT workloads and enterprise-grade hybrid cloud deployments. It allows enables organisations to run applications anywhere and offers ease of management across on-premises and cloud environments.

With the migration to RHEL, Salesforce expects to gain more efficiency in its IT operations, enhance developer productivity and increase customer experience innovation. Its engineering teams will be able to streamline the adoption of new technologies without incurring new infrastructure demands, and will leverage Red Hat Enterprise Linux’s layered security approach.

Srini Tallapragada, president and chief engineering officer at Salesforce, notes, “Customer centricity lies at the heart of everything we do. With RHEL, our global IT operations will innovate faster than ever to deliver the reliable, scalable experiences our customer’s demand.”

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.