Unlocking the power of first-party data, proprietary audience

The global digital advertising spend worldwide (including desktop, laptop computers and mobile devices) stood at an estimated US $378 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a total of US $646 billion by 2024. For a long time, advertisers have been dependent on consumer preferences and habits to invent creative ways to showcase brands. Now more than ever, it is essential for brands to stay ahead and evolve with the ever changing dynamics of advertising as it shifts towards utilising first-party data. By targeting through first-party data, advertisers can efficiently collate information and maximise their campaigns’ effectiveness.

Utilising first-party data:

A recent customer engagement report highlighted that 88% of marketers say gathering first-party data is a priority in 2021. It is therefore essential for brands to research effective ways to collect, classify and activate this data through a compelling value proposition.

The effectiveness of digital advertising:

A primary advantage of digital advertising is reaching a specific audience cost-effectively with measurable returns. The ability to provide real-time bidding and instant market analysis is one of the best choices for in-app advertising. Through the demand-side platform of HUAWEI Ads, partners and agencies are empowered to execute marketing campaigns using all the innovative tools developed by the Huawei. Another aspect of the platform that is equally important and appealing is Huawei’s Open Advertiser Identifier (OAID). Huawei aims to strictly protect users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. OAID is a non-permanent device identifier that showcases personalised ads to the user while complying with their privacy preferences.

The advantages of programmatic:

The most significant advantage of programmatic advertising over the traditional one, which involves human negotiations and manual insertion orders, is the ease of media buying by simplifying the entire process. Advertisers can reach their target audience more effectively while getting real-time insights regarding audience interactions with the advert.

At Huawei, the four core pillars for advertisers are:

Precision targeting – assisting advertisers by creating meaningful personas from multiple data sources.

– assisting advertisers by creating meaningful personas from multiple data sources. Lookalike modelling – using AI and machine learning to target similar audiences in real-time and with transparency, while maintaining the same quality.

– using AI and machine learning to target similar audiences in real-time and with transparency, while maintaining the same quality. Private audiences – focusing on advertisers’ first-party data user list; retarget engaging users based on app data and in-app actions for better performance.

– focusing on advertisers’ first-party data user list; retarget engaging users based on app data and in-app actions for better performance. Insight analysis – providing critical insights on campaign data from multiple dimensions for better targeting and ROI.

While the large consumer base of over 700+ million monthly active users is already a compelling proposition, it will only expand with time. Huawei’s 1+8+N strategy envisions bringing the HUAWEI Ads offering to the company’s portfolio of smart TVs, tablets, PCs and IOT (internet of things) devices.

For more information on HUAWEI Ads, please e-mail: Rudi Massyn.