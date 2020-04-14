Avoid being pwned and becoming prey to ransomware

The number one reason behind data breaches and other IT security issues is unpatched software vulnerabilities.

Scanning for vulnerabilities is a simple way to increase your odds of avoiding a breach and achieving compliance with GDPR.

Watch F-Secure's speaker Teemu Myllykangas and Cybervision's Anthony Cowie for an interactive presentation on the benefits of vulnerability management, including recommendations on improving your current scanning and patching process.

In this recorded Webinar you’ll learn:

Why vulnerability management is a mandatory part of cyber security for every single company, including yours;

How a vulnerability management software product helps you automate your scanning and patching workflow; and

How vulnerability management, done correctly, keeps you compliant with the GDPR.

