Axiz comes on board as registration sponsor for Micro Focus Realize 2020

Value-added ICT distributor Axiz has come on board as registration sponsor of Micro Focus Realize 2020, to be held on 27 August at The Focus Rooms, in Linbro Park.

Realize South Africa (formerly Experience Micro Focus Universe) brings together more than 600 customers, partners as well as Micro Focus employees to explore, share and network, and learn how Micro Focus solutions can be deployed to meet a wide range of enterprise needs.

Mbali Khumalo, business development manager at Axiz, says Axiz is a distributor as well as a fulfilment agent for Micro Focus. “We are on board to further emphasise our partnership with Micro Focus. This event is a great platform to engage with our partners as well as end-users. The previous events have been such a huge success that we don’t doubt this one will be any less.”

Khumalo says events of this nature provide a great opportunity to network with people in the industry as well as to raise awareness around what the vendors and OEMs have to offer.

“Most of the IT challenges that organisations experience are not unique to them. The information that’s shared and learned from such events is invaluable in helping businesses identify and resolve their IT challenges,” she adds.

Speaking of the trends behind the solutions, Khumalo says security, governance and privacy are key in today’s world, and are closely tied together. “Organisations cannot afford to ignore these if they are serious about delivering to their stakeholders and their customers.”

She says RPA (robotic process automation) is also a huge topic in IT discussions today. “In the world we live in, things are continually changing and keeping abreast of these changes is a must. Look at how COVID-19 has and continues to change the IT landscape today.”

According to Khumalo, delegates attending the event will get a wealth of information around current and future IT trends as well as answers to some questions they have regarding efficiently and cost-effectively solving their IT challenges.