White paper: An integrated approach to OT security of Industry 4.0

Industrial control systems (ICS) were designed originally to increase performance, reliability and safety by reducing manual effort. Traditionally, security was accomplished by physical isolation of OT and IT systems called air gap. Today, the world is moving towards a digitalisation journey, where all ICS devices are connecting/migrating to the internet of things (IOT). The fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0), a term used to draw together cyber-physical systems, the IOT and the internet of services, has started to find more resonance with OEMs, system integrators and asset owners. A lot of ICS information is routed to sophisticated applications across enterprises through a wide area network, where security by obscurity no longer offers valid protection. One of the leading business challenges to achieving reliability and availability is managing operational technology (OT) security, thus ensuring the health and safety of industrial operations. Triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak, executives are actively looking into reconsidering and improving business operations.

Cyber security management plays a vital role from the business continuity perspective. This paper describes how companies and organisations can define the strategy to accelerate operational technology security in the manufacturing environment. Based on the customer interactions, we highlighted the manufacturing challenges that need to be considered while selecting and implementing the security solutions, elaborated on the operation strategy pillars and suggested the integrated approach with use cases to secure the manufacturing environment.

Please download our white paper to learn more.