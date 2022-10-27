BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Dashpay intro Glass app for SME contactless payments

Johannesburg, 27 Oct 2022
Merchants’ solutions provider Dashpay has introduced Glass, an app-based payment acceptance solution that can be used by merchants across the country.

Dashpay, which is a division of JSE-listed Capital Appreciation, says Glass allows any merchant to offer customers contactless card payment acceptance via any compatible NFC-enabled Android mobile device.

“Glass offers all the security of a traditional card payment terminal, backed by Dashpay’s decades of experience in successfully managing the back-end systems for thousands of secure payment terminals across South Africa – and into the rest of the continent,” says Dashpay MD, Benjamin Powell.

According to Dashpay, the Glass app can be used as the primary payment acceptance device, a backup to a traditional credit card terminal or a load-shedding replacement device, enabling any of the 44 million NFC-enabled Android smartphones in SA to be used as a mobile credit card payment terminal.

To use Glass, merchants can download the app from the Google Play Store and complete a basic profile and start transacting immediately.

All successfully completed transactions appear in the merchant’s Glass wallet immediately, with pay-out available on completion of FICA and business profile verifications, it states.

Smart reverse data integration means there are no operating data costs for either merchant or customer, nor will a transaction fail in the event that a user doesn’t have a positive data balance on their own device.

While users don’t pay a sign-up or rental fee to use Glass, Dashpay notes that merchants pay an introductory transaction fee of 2.5%.

Adds Powell: “We hope that by offering instant access to payment acceptance technology with Glass – and zero sign-up, rental or data costs – we’re able to offer an immediate and necessary boost to the informal and SME economy in South Africa. Glass will also offer bigger merchants a simple back up, should their primary device fail or be hobbled by load-shedding”.

The Glass app is available for download from the Play Store.

