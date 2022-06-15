Redstor investing into local talent as it targets exponential growth

Redstor, a category-leading data management and SaaS protection company, has announced that the growth investment it received at the beginning of this year from Bregal Milestone, one of Europe's leading growth capital firms that invests in targeted founder-led companies, has enabled the organisation to strengthen its South African operations with an aggressive talent acquisition drive.

The Bregal investment has seen Redstor expanding its investment into local talent as the search continues for multiple roles in the product and engineering teams, following recent appointments of strategic positions in its product, sales and finance teams.

“Redstor is committed to bolstering its South African operations with the best local talent in key growth categories. This encompasses marketing, operations and development. When other organisations are looking to scale back, Redstor has opened a new office in Cape Town to build on the momentum gained from its existing footprint in Somerset West and Johannesburg,” says Jaco Benzien, Operations Director at Redstor.

From a technology perspective, Redstor empowers MSPs and channel companies serving the mid-market to discover, manage and protect customer data from a single, cloud-based application. This integrated environment can protect data on-premises within cloud-native infrastructures like Kubernetes and in SaaS applications that include Microsoft M365, Google Workspace, Salesforce and Xero.

“Using Redstor as a foundation, MSP partners can more effectively scale their services and introduce new revenue and growth opportunities while significant reducing management overhead. As companies recognise the need to manage data differently, economising on storage, moving workloads to the cloud and ensuring the security of that data in the event of a disaster or breach, they are looking for solutions that can enable this in increasingly agile ways. Redstor provides a unified view of data and ensures an organisation can recover information instantly with near-zero downtime,” adds Benzien.

With Redstor in place, companies get the broadest coverage through a single application to centralise data management. It automatically protects against data risks while eliminating downtime and enhancing data mobility. Redstor is based on proven and trusted technology while it delivers a predictable pricing model for local companies to optimise cost management.

“Redstor is committed to combining its world-class technology innovation with a firm focus on local skills development. Its job expansion strategy reflects the potential the company sees in the country, while also positioning it for growth into Africa,” concludes Benzien.

All the latest openings are available on the Redstor Careers page. Click here to visit it and see the priority areas it is targeting.