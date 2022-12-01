HOSTAFRICA acquires EAC directory

Host Africa trading as HOSTAFRICA has acquired EAC directory, effective 1 December 2022.

In the first-of-its-kind move for the South African hosting company, HOSTAFRICA has fully acquired the Kenyan hosting company EAC directory.

This is another major step in expanding beyond South African borders. On this occasion, a steady footprint inside the East African country was the successful target.

This expansion comes hot off the heels of the Digiserv deal that occurred at the start of September 2022.

Michael Osterloh, Managing Director of HOSTAFRICA, remains ecstatic about the acquisition, reiterating that HOSTAFRICA has a duty to unite the fractured hosting industry in Africa and provide each client with the unrivalled support they deserve.

“We’ve made a name for ourselves by putting our clients first. As we expand, we’ll ensure more clients across Africa become accustomed to the accurate and efficient services we provide, not just with our technology, but our support as well.”

To ensure hosting standards remain on par within the Kenyan market, EAC’s team of local experts will remain on board. The former EAC offices will assume a new mast while conforming to the HOSTAFRICA standard and ethos.

Wycliffe Onduu, EAC directory founder, will remain in a Managing Director’s seat to ensure services on the ground within Kenya receive a personal touch. He expressed being tumultuous at the closing of this 17-year-long chapter, but confident that the decision would propel growth.

EAC directory has grown to be a major player in the Kenyan hosting industry over the last 17 years. The Kenyan hosting player had started out as a humble directory, but throughout the years evolved into the machine it is today.

With the acquisition, the impact within Kenya is expected to drive the hosting market forward and take HOSTAFRICA one step closer to assuming its role as a global hosting giant.

The teams will work in tandem to ensure the standard in hosting does not drop, but moves at an upward trajectory, similar to HOSTAFRICA’s growth.

Osterloh shared some of his thoughts on the matter.

“Expanding to a different country can be tricky sometimes, particularly if one isn’t on the ground to ensure everything is running smoothly. EAC directory, however, has made the process completely straightforward and secure.

Having a team of professionals on the ground allows us to get right to the core of what we do best – hosting. Once we’ve settled in Nairobi, we’ll look to expand elsewhere in Africa.”

