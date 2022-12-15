Find perfect holiday recipes on HUAWEI AppGallery

If there’s one thing everybody loves over the December holidays, it’s to enjoy delicious food with family and friends. From Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, through to New Year’s Eve and New Year’s itself, we don’t need an excuse to put amazing food together and have a good time with those closest to us. But how do we create those perfect meals to make this a December to remember? Well, through the amazing apps available on HUAWEI AppGallery of course.

Easy Christmas recipes

To get you into the festive season spirit is this great, user-friendly recipe app. As the name suggests, this one is focused on helping you create easy Christmas meals that impress.

You can get dozens of tried-and-tested recipes for Christmas dinner, lunch, dessert and snack items from around the world. And it comes with ingredients and step-by-step instructions to make the food. While it also includes nutritional information, we suspect not many will watch what they eat too much during the holidays. Most of these recipes are the best and timeless classics we’ve come to love over the years, while others are more original creations. These recipes will help to transform any family get-together into a truly special occasion.

Cookbook recipes

Even though this is more of a general cookbook app, it still provides wonderful meal ideas for those lazy sunny days spent next to the pool, on the beach or just chilling at home. From salads and drinks to appetisers, casseroles, cakes and desserts, this one has it all.

The popular recipe of the month is a brilliant feature from which you can draw inspiration. Featuring delicious meals such as chicken and bacon roll-ups, crunchy granola pretzel sticks, fruity peanut butter pitas, cheesy quesadillas, raspberry ice cream in a bag and frozen banana cereal pops, to name just a few, you’ll have more than enough creative suggestions to keep everyone content and wanting more.

The cookbook can be used offline, where you can add your favourite recipes to the app. You can also create cookbook recipe collections based on lunch ideas, cooking style, non-vegetarian, cooking and prep time, vegetarian, the list is virtually endless. Of course, there are plenty of holiday recipes featured as well as other categories for special occasions.

Pizza recipes

Pizza might not be considered traditional Christmas fare, but it is certainly a popular meal in Mzansi. Plus, it’s a great way to bring people together by letting their imaginations run wild to create unique pizza ideas.



This app is a fantastic way to get those creative juices flowing. It has a quick search by recipe name, thereby simplifying the selection of recipes. You can also use a shopping list by adding desired products directly from the recipe to the shopping list before going to the store. The products in the list will be available even if you are not connected to the internet. With this fun app, you’ll never have to dig through old cookbooks or go through your internet history to find pizza recipes again, all of your favourite creations are contained in one location.

Barbecue grill recipes

No holiday would be complete without a good old-fashioned braai. Whether it’s on gas or fire (for those traditionalists), grilling meat, fish, vegetables, sandwiches and so on is a staple for people across Africa. This free app bring a variety of healthy and delicious braai recipes.

Some of the techniques featured on the app include smoking, roasting and grilling. With this great app, you’ll never run out of inspiration for something to cook. From breakfast to supper and all the meals in between, enjoy the sense of community that braaing brings.

So go and grab those ingredients and start cooking up a storm this December!