Lexmark launches Cloud Bridge connectivity suite

Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced the launch of Lexmark Cloud Bridge, a connectivity suite that empowers workplace flexibility. Lexmark Cloud Bridge expands access to advanced managed print services (MPS) capabilities for direct enterprise customers in complex network environments, and brings powerful remote fleet management capabilities via Cloud Services to a broader set of partners and devices.

"Customers expect the same level of MPS support on any device in any type of network environment or location. Our partners must be equipped to deliver remote support in a similar manner," said Brock Saladin, Lexmark senior vice-president and chief commercial officer. "We developed Lexmark Cloud Bridge to simply and securely bring advanced MPS functionality via the cloud to all network environments – from enterprise corporate headquarters to distributed environments and the individual home office."

The Lexmark Cloud Bridge device connectivity suite unlocks advanced print services capabilities in any network environment. This enables customers and partners to:

Reduce IT burden and the cost of printing infrastructure;

Increase device uptime with predictive service;

Keep printers secure with cloud-based configuration and firmware updates;

Empower fleet visibility through a consolidated portal and interactive analytics; and

Enable remote management of hyper-distributed fleets.

The suite includes a Native Agent that ships standard on many newer Lexmark devices, a Printer Agent that runs on solution-enabled printers that are not IOT native, a Fleet Agent that runs on a server or PC for flexibility to aggregate data on-premises with a server-based solution, and a Local Agent that supports direct PC to printer connectivity. The extensible Lexmark Cloud Bridge architecture can be expanded to address future connectivity requirements for maximum flexibility.

Lexmark's unique industry position as an end-to-end technology owner enables this seamless device-to-backend system connectivity. From the print engine to device communication to its single global IOT system, Lexmark advanced technology architecture delivers a truly integrated connectivity solution that brings advanced services to customers no matter where they reside or what network complexity they may face.

"Lexmark Cloud Bridge connectivity suite enables us to securely deliver our industry-leading print services anywhere, at any time, to any print environment – from a 100 000-device global fleet to a single device in a remote home office," Saladin said. "The Lexmark Cloud Bridge architecture base is a strong new foundation that positions us meet the needs of our customers and partners today and in the future."