Two gold medals for Help/Systems in 2022 SoftwareReviews Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant report

SPI, the African distributor for utility software products and services to the open systems segment of the IT industry and the sub-Saharan Africa distributor for Help/Systems, today announced the latter’s managed file transfer (MFT) solutions from GoAnywhere and Globalscape have been recognised as gold medallists in the 2022 Managed File Transfer – Enterprise Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group.

GoAnywhere MFT retained its spot as the market leader, while Globalscape’s Enhanced File Transfer (EFT) moved into the coveted leader quadrant space. The awards are based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities and emotional sentiment.

Over the past several years, Help/Systems has built a Secure File Transfer centre of excellence that spans multiple complementary solutions and notable industry expertise. This collaboration supports rich feature development that can evolve quickly in response to the fast-changing threat landscape. These options support customers with the enterprise-level capabilities they need to secure sensitive information as it moves both on-premises and externally among third parties.

“I'm thrilled to see our growing MFT user community come together to voice its support of not just one, but two of our leading solutions," commented Brian Pick, General Manager, Secure File Transfer at Help/Systems. “The combined expertise of our GoAnywhere and Globalscape teams offers customers a wealth of secure file transfer options and integrations from a single vendor."

For further information, please contact Chris Anderson at tel (+27) 11 234 1560; fax (+27) 11 234 1387; e-mail chris@spi.co.za