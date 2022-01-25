Wamly to expand HR video platform to Africa

Wamly co-founders Francois de Wet and Marnus Broodryk.

Local HR software start-up Wamly is targeting African expansion after securing a second round of funding from venture capital firm Knife Capital.

The deal will see UK-based Knife Capital partner, Davey Gant, join the Wamly board of directors.

Wamly is video interview software that connects companies to talented people and helps them speed up the talent acquisition process. It allows firms to recruit for vacant positions without the need for in-person interviews, allowing them to interview people virtually and source the right candidates faster.

The software allows them to filter applications, review them in their own time and shortlist the best applicants for future interviews.

The tech start-up says since inception, it has established itself as one of the fastest-growing one-way video interview software providers in Africa, and is generating good recurring cash flow. With the addition of an experienced partner and increased expansion capital, the company is hoping to accelerate its growth pace.

The cash investment will be used to boost marketing initiatives, expand teams and enhance product development, it says.

Wamly was founded by Francois de Wet, an industrial psychologist, who has worked with many high-profile corporates. He was later joined by entrepreneur and Shark Tank South Africa TV show investor Marnus Broodryk.

Keet van Zyl, founding partner at Knife Capital, says: “I have an immense amount of respect for what Marnus has achieved in the South African entrepreneurial space, and when he told me about his new venture, the team behind it and the Wamly growth metrics, Knife Capital just had to take a closer look.

“We used Wamly for our own recruitment process during the due diligence exercise, which underpinned the market opportunity. It has been a seamless journey so far and we are excited about executing on the disruptive growth strategy here.”

Wamly says the goal is to cement the company’s position as a strong contender in the local market, and execute its international expansion plans throughout Africa and beyond.

“I joined Wamly 18 months ago and I’m proud of everything we have accomplished as a company,” notes Broodryk.

“We have a team of over 20 talented local individuals and have received support from some of the biggest names in corporate South Africa. Knife Capital is our ideal partner for this next growth phase, with their deep experience and dynamic approach in taking African companies to the global stage.”