White paper: Why manufacturers need to unshackle their business from outdated ERP

The goal of enterprise software is to streamline business operations in a single business application. Unfortunately, in many cases, that is not how things work. In some cases, you need to integrate third-party solutions with that system of record, including enterprise resource planning (ERP). Even when they are done well and gracefully share master data between two systems, these integrations present usability challenges because users must learn a new interface and navigation conventions each time they switch from ERP to the integrated solution.

But many ERP products also throw up usability barriers even within what is supposed to be a unified application suite by among other things: