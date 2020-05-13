COVID-19 pandemic drives up interest in RPA

The COVID-19 pandemic, associated lockdown, and the need for organisations to ensure business as usual with smaller teams has driven up interest in robotic process automation (RPA) across industry sectors in South Africa.

This is according to Automation Anywhere, a global leader in RPA that delivers a cloud-based digital workforce platform.

The company reports growing interest from South African enterprises as the current situation elevates the need for automation to run office functions remotely, optimise labour costs and support business continuity.

However, many enterprises are still unsure where to begin the RPA journey, how to build proof of concepts and business cases, how to roll out RPA projects and best practice in managing digital workforces.

To help local businesses begin their automation journey or scale up existing projects, Automation Anywhere is collaborating with ITWeb to present a webinar that will outline the cost, continuity and efficiency benefits of intelligent automation, and how to deploy cloud-native RPA.

Sumeet Pathak, digital workforce evangelist, IMEA, at Automation Anywhere and a veteran of automation and execution in the finance industry, will update local business on the impacts of intelligent automation; the role of automation during and after the COVID-19 crisis; and the power of the cloud in making automation more accessible to end users.

Automation Anywhere’s webinar, Scaling Your Automation Journey, will be presented on 21 May 2020.

