RebuildSA, EOH partner to combine technology, real-time support to help rebuild South Africa

EOH, Africa’s largest technology service provider, has partnered with RebuildSA to deliver a communications platform from which to instantly engage the growing RebuildSA volunteer base nationally and connect them with businesses and communities impacted by the recent unrest.

RebuildSA, a network of volunteers, NGOs, sponsors and donors, was born out of a need to provide the resources required to make impactful and sustainable social change to South Africa’s riot-affected communities in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. RebuildSA connects volunteers and sponsors, and provides access to resources to support small businesses, NGOs and strained communities that are rebuilding and recreating.

The communications platform, a WhatsApp bot developed by EOH in partnership with Public Display Technologies SA (PDTSA), was designed to ensure communications are disseminated in real-time to assist in getting volunteers to impacted areas around the country.

Said EOH Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen van Coller: “At EOH, we believe that to build a better and safer South Africa, we need to come together. The platform was developed by our team of specialists in iOCO, a subsidiary of EOH, soon after the looting started, to enable volunteers to make a difference in areas that needed support, and importantly using real-time information. We encourage all South Africans to join hands and support the RebuildSA initiative by making use of the bot.”

The bot was designed to reach thousands of volunteers, direct them to key areas within the country and engage with the multitudes of volunteers assisting with the RebuildSA initiatives.

RebuildSA founder Mbali Ndhlovu said: ”It’s been exciting for us to have EOH as a partner, their depth and breadth of technology expertise alongside their commitment to volunteerism as a company has really brought a large amount of value to our efforts and the sustainability of this initiative. Although relative calm has been restored, there is still a lot of work required to support the rebuilding of communities and businesses. That is where the bot comes in and connects volunteers with this important initiative.”

How the bot works:

The bot-enabled WhatsApp engagement solution provides a variety of options that South Africans can choose from to support the RebuildSA initiative. These include:

Connecting volunteers with rebuilding efforts. Connecting NGOs and other organisations with volunteers who’d like to donate their time, money or goods. Connecting affected businesses with relief efforts specific to their needs.

To make use of the bot and support the RebuildSA initiative, WhatsApp “hi” to (+27) 66 510 9831.



