MobileIron buys incapptic Connect to automate app releases

Unified endpoint and enterprise mobility management company MobileIron has acquired incapptic Connect, a provider of mobile app release automation software, for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2016 in Berlin, Germany, incapptic Connect helps companies accelerate app time to market.

Simon Biddiscombe, CEO of California-based MobileIron, says incapptic Connect has partnered closely with MobileIron for years and has built a product that enables companies to efficiently develop and quickly distribute customised mobile business apps at scale.

“By integrating incapptic Connect with MobileIron UEM [unified endpoint management] , the app release process can be simplified further, and companies can bring their security and employee productivity strategies to life,” he adds.

Dr Rafael Kobylinski, founder of incapptic Connect, says the process of developing and delivering customised apps has largely been plagued with complexity and wasted time.

In a blog post announcing the acquisition, Biddiscombe writes: “Add in the recent complexities of work-from-home mandates due to COVID-19, and you could be looking at adding days or weeks to that timeline. However, IT teams aren’t given extra time – they are under greater pressure than ever to develop and deliver customized apps in the shortest time possible to drive productivity.”

The combination of incapptic Connect’s software with MobileIron UEM helps enterprise customers simplify the app release process, increase security and drive business ingenuity, says Kobylinski.

MobileIron plans to make incapptic Connect available in the public cloud within a year’s time.

The company says businesses can build on MobileIron UEM to further secure their digital workplaces with products including zero sign-on (ZSO) password-less user and device authentication, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defence (MTD).

Any company can enrol an unlimited number of new users and devices on MobileIron’s UEM platform at no additional cost until 15 June this year.

MobileIron is represented in South Africa by Gijima and Knotion.