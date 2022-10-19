Ovations is now a proud Gold Atlassian Solution Partner

Ovations has partnered with Atlassian for almost 10 years, and we are extremely proud to become an Atlassian Gold Solution Partner.

Ovations Gold level is in recognition of our Atlassian expertise, professional service, in-depth knowledge of the Atlassian suite, our highly skilled team and our commitment to delivering value to our customers.

What does becoming a Gold Partner mean for our customers?

As a Gold Partner, Ovations ensures that:

Our team is certified for delivering an optimal Atlassian service. This includes all technical solutions (Jira, Confluence administrator, Agile development, etc), Atlassian product knowledge/advice and training support;

We provide a competitive offering that aligns with our customers’ needs;

We have specialist resources that are committed to providing advanced product insights, product configuration and implementation based on preferred practice; and

Our dedicated team ensures that they make a meaningful and masterful contribution with full commitment and passion to our customers.

Please reach out to Ovations for all your Atlassian needs.

