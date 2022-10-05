GraniteWMS presents warehouse management software in Canada

GraniteWMS is a warehouse management software solution targeted to mid-market Tier 2 warehouse requirements.

One of our most successful niches is integration to SAGE 300 (previously Accpac) to enable flexible warehouse processes and barcode traceability alongside the rock solid accounting functionality from Sage 300. For many years, the TPAC (Third Party Advantage Conference) has been hosted in Canada to bring third-party add-on vendors together with the Sales and Business partners who implement Sage 300. TPAC finally returned after COVID-19, and GraniteWMS was not going to miss the opportunity. We immediately secured a silver sponsorship, a presentation slot and an exhibition booth.

"Vancouver in September is probably the best time of year," says Craig Collins from GraniteWMS. "The weather is perfect and the city is alive with activity".

The conference was a great success with new friends being made, market channels being opened and face to face contact proving once again that business is most effective between real people without masks. It is encouraging to see that Canada is open for business and the Sage 300 market is still thriving. The GraniteWMS team looks forward to expanding into the Canadian marketplace in the future.

Of course, the USA partners also attended the conference and we continue to build momentum there.

Says Collins: "The primary advantage that GraniteWMS delivers over other offers is the flexibility in implementing business processes together with an exceptionally simple to use user interface, designed for the warehouse operator."