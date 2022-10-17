NEC's new optical technology will fundamentally change the way solutions work

Brett van Rooyen, Senior Pre-Sales Consultant at NEC XON.

NEC’s new Spectral WX Series in its All Optical Networks line fundamentally changes optical networking.

Built on the Open ROADM and Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) Phoenix initiative of standards, they enable electrical-free optical networking to reduce energy requirements and, being open, they introduce multi-vendor integration.

“Optical networks have traditionally required both optical and electrical technologies,” says Brett van Rooyen, Senior Pre-Sales Consultant at NEC XON. “In future we will only need the optical from end-to-end. Being open, these new solutions also enable carriers to go beyond the vertical vendor integration model into multi-vendor environments. That reduces costs, enables flexibility and adaptivity, and emphasises integration and security.

“This leads us closer to the realisation of digital twins that will help us transform society and create new services and industries,” says Van Rooyen. “It is going to power next-generation infrastructure that’s better for the environment because of friendlier energy technologies.”

The new NEC equipment connects to APN-T -G and -I function blocks.

“These solutions, with the carrier-grade integration services, are for telecommunications carriers, power companies and data centre operators,” says Van Rooyen. “They build on previous capabilities, which NEC continues to improve, shifting from 400G to 800G and kit that supports longer distances.”

NEC’s All Optical Networks Spectral WX Series equipment was developed in collaboration with the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation. The two organisations jointly research and develop ICT optical and wireless products.

NEC XON is a subsidiary of NEC.