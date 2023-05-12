Vilo mesh WiFi system for seamless home internet experience

The days of struggling with dead zones and weak WiFi signals at home are over with Vilo, the mesh WiFi system designed to provide whole-home coverage with ease. With more people working remotely and investing in smart home upgrades, a reliable and strong WiFi signal is now essential. Vilo is here to deliver that and more.

Setting up Vilo is a breeze, with the user-friendly Vilo app providing easy control of your WiFi network from your phone. You can manage your network, set up a guest network for visitors and monitor your network's performance, all from the app. But what sets Vilo apart is its mesh system. Multiple routing devices are connected wirelessly, broadcasting the WiFi signal through multiple access points, ensuring a strong signal in every corner of your home.

With Vilo, you get more than just reliable WiFi coverage at an affordable price. The Vilo app offers advanced features, including device management that allows you to see which devices are connected to which Vilo, block unrecognised devices and view data usage for all connected devices. It also allows you to check the network status and optimise network performance with one touch.

Vilo’s built-in parental control functionality enables parents to manage their children's internet access and online activities. With the Vilo mesh system, parents can set up customised profiles for each of their children and limit access to certain websites or apps. They can also set time limits for internet usage, pause internet access for specific devices and monitor their children's online behaviour. Additionally, Vilo's mesh system ensures that every corner of the house is covered by a strong and reliable WiFi signal, which means parents can have peace of mind knowing that their children are safe online no matter where they are in the house. Vilo's parental control functionality makes it easy for parents to keep track of their children's digital lives, ensuring they are safe and secure online.

Vilo provides a seamless home internet experience that eliminates the need to switch networks as you move from room to room. You can enjoy the freedom of seamless connectivity and the peace of mind that comes with a reliable and secure WiFi network.

Embrace the freedom of seamless connectivity and upgrade to Vilo.

Vilo is the ultimate WiFi solution for anyone looking for a stress-free internet experience. With whole-home coverage, easy set-up and advanced features, Vilo is the ideal choice for those tired of struggling with dead zones and weak signals.

Vilo’s ISP Web Management Portal gives service providers the insights they need to remotely manage their subscriber networks and provide improved customer support. ISPs can now truly set themselves apart from the competition by offering a superior service with the ability to remotely troubleshoot network issues, schedule remote firmware upgrades, view connected device details and customise LAN settings.

Nology offers professional local support through their dedicated technical support team, warranty centre and help desk to deliver exceptional pre- and after-sales support.

