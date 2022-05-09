Dynamic appointment takes tech talent on next journey

Kelly Britz, Managing Director.

Tech talent acquisition firm Dynamic Talent, a Dynamic Technologies group company, recently appointed a new Managing Director, effective from 1 February 2022. Kelly Britz, who has 20 years’ experience in the recruitment game across many sectors, will be heading up an expert team of talent acquisition and human resource specialists that assist companies in the technology space to grow their staff capabilities.

Dynamic Talent provides an innovative talent acquisition service for corporates, large organisations, big business, multinationals and fast-growing medium enterprises, with additional support through HR operations, psychometric assessments and specialised training.

Britz has spent the last eight years specialising in the technology sector, affording her invaluable insight into the industry. “I started my career at a boutique agency before moving into the corporate space,” she says. “I specialised in management consulting and implemented new hiring processes, effected innovative position marketing and introduced several benchmark recruitment practices.”

One of her most notable achievements was assisting a software team double in size within her first six months with the company. A firm believer in leading by example, Britz was responsible for introducing public knowledge-sharing initiatives to increase awareness of the client in the market. She was also part of the team that first created job advertisements in infographic format.

Hitting the ground running, Britz is aiming to see people and revenue growth within the company, with a big focus on breaking into the European market before taking the company global.

Chris Wilkins, CEO of the Dynamic Technologies Group, says: “Kelly was a natural candidate to take over as MD at Dynamic Talent. She has all the right credentials and has worked with the Dynamic Talent team for a number of years. Kelly will have the full support of our group and we expect Dynamic Talent to grow quickly into this buoyant tech market.”

Britz says her vision is to be a leader that she would want to work for. She says: “I will lead by example with open communication and transparency, and I will invest in our employees and their personal career growth while creating an amazing, inclusive and supportive environment. My objective is to help Dynamic Talent become a global expert service provider.”

