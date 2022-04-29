Kena Health named top start-up for 2022

Telemedicine app Kena Health App has been named the winner of Innovation City Cape Town’s start-up of the year award for 2022.

Powered by Healthforce, the app offers on-demand and scheduled consultations with nurses, general practitioners and mental health professionals.

For R160 per consultation, users can access a range of healthcare services, including medical advice, diagnoses, prescriptions, sick notes and referrals to a specialist through their smartphone.

In a statement, the start-up describes its Innovation City win as a great achievement after two months of being in the market, noting the app was the number one most downloaded medical app in the country on the Google Play store over the past week.

“We are incredibly proud of this product and know that it will be a game-changer for millions of South Africans. The word ‘Kena’ means ‘everyone is welcome’ – and that is exactly the ethos we live by.”

Kena Health founder and CEO Saul Kornik adds: “Our goal is to improve access to quality care by lowering cost. By creating an app that focuses on team-based healthcare, we’re able to do this, while actually improving the quality of health outcomes for each patient.”

Innovation City Cape Town is an invitation-only community of digital start-ups, scale-ups, corporates, intrapreneurs, entrepreneurs, world changers and innovators.

The co-creative space for digital innovation was co-founded by Stephan Ekbergh, founder of the TravelStart Group, and Kieno Kammies, founder of Disruption Monitor,

Through its partnership with Epicenter, a community of digital scale-ups, corporates and entrepreneurs in Stockholm, Sweden, Innovation City looks to help fast-track Cape Town's digital ambitions.