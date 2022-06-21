Local wind energy team receives global skills

The Nordex Energy South Africa’s team visited Spain to boost their skills.

Nordex Energy South Africa’s (NESA’s) core local construction operations team headed to Spain last week, to commence training at Nordex’s Tajonar and Barasoain facilities close to Pamplona.

Comprising site managers, specialist technicians and other key skills, the cohort of 10 is being trained on Nordex’s updated wind turbine technology, in preparation for the exponential growth of SA’s wind sector, which will require robust construction expertise, says the company.

“We are a proudly South African team and are pleased to receive this global exposure and to be able to bring additional skills back home, in preparation for the expected period of intense construction as our country’s wind sector begins building its much-needed new wind farms,” says Innes Louw, head of operations for NESA.

One of the team members will also go onto Australia, to gain experience at the Mortlake South Wind Farm, notes Louw.

In a statement, the company says some of the team will remain in Spain or travel onto Finland for approximately six months to receive intensive training on the Nordex Delta 4000 platform.

This is the standardised technology that is to be implemented by Nordex across its new wind farms going forward, it explains.

As the industry gears up to meet the 24GW of new renewable energy build by 2030, NESA says the need for skills will increase, resulting in the sector not only contributing to the country’s energy and infrastructural needs, but also job creation and a capacitated workforce.

Local original equipment manufacturers, such as Nordex, play a key role in stimulating local jobs and skills, the firm says.

The company sees Bid Window 5 and 6 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme as an important link in driving the local value chain, which will directly stimulate the domestic job market.

“Unfortunately, due to the historical intermittent nature of the renewable energy sector’s construction periods, the country loses talent and skills to other construction industries in the country, or to the global wind industry,” says Compton Saunders, MD of NESA.

“Job creation and skills development will be a direct result of more consistent award and financial closure of bidding rounds, as they enable local manufacturing to be re-established.”