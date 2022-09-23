MultiChoice looks to ‘uberise’ security services

Pay-TV operator MultiChoice has acquired emergency-assist organisation Namola.

This, as the companycontinues to expand its platform through the diversification of services available to subscribers.

Speaking at its annual media showcase yesterday, MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said security is among the issues with which African households are preoccupied.

He pointed out that some of the developments in the emergency and security services are exciting, adding that the company believes it should be able to get a sizeable number of people to take up these offerings.

Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, explained the firm is committed to “uberising” security services.

Namola enables users to summon the nearest vetted private or public security and medical response unit to their location – anywhere, anytime – using a connected device.

The app offers SOS functionality, with the option to select the type of emergency, which then dispatches the most appropriate medical or security service to the user’s geo-location. Users get access to crime, fire, accident, medical and sensitive emergency services.

“Namola is part of our strategy to expand our ecosystem beyond entertainment and to offer a suite of services that meet the needs of our customers. Our aim is to provide value to our customers through services that address their challenges and enrich their lives,” said Shiburi.

The acquisition will allow MultiChoice to add the Namola app for a subscription fee of R29 for the individual package, R59 for the couples’ package and R99 for the family package to their monthly DStv bill.

DStv Rewards customers can claim Namola rewards via their MyDstv app, where they can register to get three months free for a family, or one month free for couples or individuals.

As of 26 October, all South African DStv customers will be able to take up any of the plans from Namola and add their Namola subscription to their monthly DStv bill, notes the company.