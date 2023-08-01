GirlCode hackathon to centre on AI for women

Zandile Mkwanazi, GirlCode CEO.

Non-profit organisation GirlCode has announced its annual hackathon will take place on 5 and 6 August in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

The event, which takes place during Women’s Month, will highlight the crucial role of artificial intelligence (AI) in promoting gender equality and inclusivity in the tech industry, says GirlCode.

It has partnered with sponsors Takealot Group, Mint Group, Chenosis, Ninety One, Royal HaskoningDHV and Wunderman Thompson on this year’s hackathon.

GirlCode says it aims to provide accessibility and convenience for aspiring female software developers to participate and showcase their talents. As a result, this year’s hackathon will take place at three venue sponsors – Riversands I-Hub, Workshop 17 and iKhokha – to ensure facilities and environments are available for collaboration and innovation.

Participants will form teams of two to four individuals, working together to develop solutions that leverage AI to address pressing issues faced by women.

Teams will be given a chance to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges on the last day of the event. The winning concept will be selected based on innovative approach, technical implication and potential impact on the lives of women.

Last year, the prize money for the winners was R60 000; however, the prize money for this year’s hackathon has not yet been disclosed.

"We believe in the power of diversity and innovation. This year's all-women hackathon under the theme ‘AI for Women' aims to empower talented minds to create a future where technology knows no gender boundaries,” says Zandile Mkwanazi, GirlCode CEO.

“Together with our sponsors, we are shaping an inclusive AI landscape that drives positive change. GirlCodeHack is all about code, inspiring each other and forging a path of endless possibilities.”