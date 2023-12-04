BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
WeThinkCode appoints new director of campuses

Christopher Tredger
By Christopher Tredger, Portals editor
Johannesburg, 04 Dec 2023
Ayanda Mda, director of campuses, WeThinkCode.
Software development training academy WeThinkCode has appointed Ayanda Mda as the director of campuses.

Mda will manage operations across WeThinkCode’s three campuses in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, and oversee the student lifecycle from enrolment to graduation.

Formerly the executive HR manager at Lanseria International Airport, Mda has postgraduate qualifications in labour law, psychology, and industrial relations. She says she is honoured to join the WeThinkCode team, which is “revolutionising tech education in South Africa, fostering inclusivity and empowering the next generation of tech talent”.

WeThinkCode CEO, Nyari Samushonga, says, Mda is tasked with strengthening a connected culture across all campuses “while ensuring that operational efficiencies are in full force".

Last year Samushonga received the IT Personality of the Year Award presented by the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA).

Since its inception in 2015, WeThinkCode’s software academy has trained over 1 100 graduates.

