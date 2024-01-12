Riot Games joins forces with HP’s Omen and HyperX

The companies will work together on future gaming products.

Global games developer Riot Games (Riot) has teamed up with gaming brands Omen and HyperX, both subsidiaries of technology giant HP. This collaboration is set to bring hardware and technology solutions to Riot's player audience.

Josephine Tan, senior VP of Gaming at HP said, "This alliance brings together HP technology with a player-focused game company, and together, we are committed to delivering better gaming experiences to developers, players, and pros worldwide."

Riot's global events in 2024 will be supplied with HP’s gaming PCs, monitors, and other hardware.

The companies will work together to develop future gaming products and co-branded marketing campaigns. Omen and HyperX, in conjunction with HP, will extend support to Riot's e-sports projects, including LoL e-sports, VCT, and TFT e-sports.

Moreover, this partnership grants Omen and HyperX exclusive rights to leverage Riot Games IP from League of Legends, VALORANT, and Teamfight Tactics in their product marketing at industry events and conferences.

John Needham, president of e-sports at Riot, said: "Securing this partnership with HP will enable us to go even further in developing experiences that will thrill our players."