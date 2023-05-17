Navigating the digital landscape: Cyberlinx ensures your cyber resilience

In the dynamic world of digital evolution, the necessity for unyielding cyber security measures has never been more pressing. Cyberlinx Security, a premier B-BBEE level one cyber security firm, is dedicated to securing your digital footprint, enforcing regulatory compliance and equipping you with state-of-the-art cyber security solutions.

Our services are meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of our clients, encompassing a broad spectrum of cyber security solutions such as data protection, penetration testing, network security, consulting services, cyber awareness and cloud security.

Data protection is our frontline defence. Our proficient team delivers insights and strategies ensuring your data remains secure, adheres to POPIA and aligns with the globally recognised standards of CIS and NIST. We champion transparency as the bedrock of data protection, furnishing services like data mapping, data flow/lineage, data loss prevention and gap analysis.

Penetration testing constitutes the bedrock of our offerings. We adopt a forward-thinking approach to comprehend vulnerabilities within your digital infrastructure. Our squad performs regular penetration tests to affirm the effectiveness of your security controls and uphold regulatory compliance. We implement a resourceful, method-driven approach and stay updated with the most recent exploit techniques to ensure your cyber security remains a step ahead of potential threats.

In the context of network security, we understand the paramount importance of visibility in safeguarding your data. Our team is dedicated to creating secure, efficient workflows, delivering network security traffic/anomaly reports and gap analysis recommendation reports.

Our consulting services are formulated to guide you through the intricate landscape of cyber security. We offer a range of services including professional services, security technology reviews, security architecture reviews and NIST-based security gap analysis, among others.

Recognising that the human factor can often be the most vulnerable link in any security chain, our cyber awareness service aims at fortifying your team with the skills to identify and tackle cyber threats effectively. Our awareness programmes are interactive, engaging and designed to cultivate a cyber security-conscious culture.

In the realm of cloud security, we strive to secure your cloud assets. We offer solution design reviews, secure architecture creation, NIST-based security gap analysis and platform security for Azure and Office 365, with the objective of providing you with actionable insights for assessing and enhancing your cloud security posture.

At Cyberlinx, we comprehend the delicate equilibrium between protecting data and driving business. We champion teamwork, dedication and discipline to deliver exceptional results for our clients. As pioneers in the industry, we serve not merely as your cyber security provider, but as your trusted ally in the digital domain.

Embark on this journey with us as we continue to reshape the cyber landscape, offering world-class cyber security solutions that position data protection at the heart of digital business strategies.

“Security is always excessive until it’s not enough” – the words of the Head of Security, Australia Energy resonate with our ethos. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, Cyberlinx ensures your cyber resilience.